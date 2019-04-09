Takht-Ravanchi appointed as Iran’s permanent representative to UN

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister’s nominee for the country’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht-Ravanchi is approved by Iranian president and appointed as Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to UN.

“Majid Takht-Ravanchi is currently serving as deputy of political affairs in Iranian President’s office. He has previously served as Iran’s ambassador and deputy permanent representative to UN, Iran’s ambassador to Bern, Foreign Ministry’s deputy of Euro-American affairs and special aid to foreign minister, during his years of activity in the Foreign Ministry. He has also participated in the sensitive nuclear talks, which led to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as a senior member of Iran’s team for the negotiations,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Qassemi announced on Tuesday.

End Item