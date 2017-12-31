Iran, Oman launch Khorramshahr-Sohar shipping route

Tehran (ISNA) – A new shipping route between Iran and Oman was launched on December 30.

The Khorramshahr-Sohar shipping route was launched in the presence of a Board member and deputy of Iranian Ports and Maritime organization for maritime affairs, governor of Khuzestan, Omani ambassador to Iran and a number of provincial officials.

With the inauguration of the shipping route, the export from Khorramshahr port to Oman was started and the traders, business people and producers can export commercial shipments through Khorramshahr Port to Sohar Port and on other hand unload the custom goods in Khorramshahr.

The first shipping route between Iran and Oman was put into service in April 2015, connecting the port of Bandar Abbas with the port of Sohar.

“The shipping route will pave the way for export of agricultural, petrochemical and protein products and building materials to Oman,” the Board member and deputy of Iranian Ports and Maritime organization for maritime affairs Hadi Haghshenas said on the sideline of the inauguration ceremony.

Omani ambassador to Iran Saud bin Ahmad Khalid al-Barwani also said that the inauguration of the shipping route will increase the trade volume between Iran and Oman.

“The opening of Khorramshahr-Sohar shipping route will pave the way for more economic cooperation between the two countries and Oman is willing to launch more shipping route with other Iranian ports,” he added.

