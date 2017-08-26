Qatari ambassador resumed his job in Iran

Tehran (ISNA) – Qatari ambassador to Iran arrived in Tehran on Friday and began working Saturday morning.

“Ali bin Hamad Al Sulaiti resumed his activities at the Doha embassy in Tehran on Saturday August 26," a source at the Qatari embassy in Iran said.

Qatar foreign ministry issued a statement on Thursday, saying that the Qatari government was restoring diplomatic ties and sending its ambassador back to Tehran as part of an “aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields”.

Doha recalled its ambassador to Tehran in January 2016 following attacks on Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Iran by some demonstrators in protest to Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Bahrain and United Arab Emirates have blasted the Qatar's move.

